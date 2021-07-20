The Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari has said that his government has made a huge investment in the semi-urban and rural water supply, disclosing that over 4 million rural people now gain access to 2,871 hand pump boreholes and 56 solar water systems constructed in the state.

Governor Masari was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Zobe Regional Water Project in the state, explaining that the semi-urban and rural water projects were spread across 26 out of the 34 local government areas of the state.

According to him, his administration six years in office has so far spent N18 billion on the entire water projects in the state, explaining government partnership with development partners to have recorded huge success in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects in local communities, public stations and institutions in the state.

He notes that, “Under the SHAW 2 programme, which covers 26 out of the 34 local government areas in the state, only 4.6 million people gain access to potable water supply through the construction of over 2,871 hand pump boreholes, 56 solar water boreholes.

„4.34 million people gain access to the basic sanitation through 278,989 households constructed by the state government.“

He therefore explains that the effort in the water sector made sixteen local governments in the state certified as ‘open defecation free’ by the federal government, assuring to sustain the pace.

The governor also appealed to corporate individuals, to invest in the water sector to complement government efforts while the government provides them with an enabling environment to operate.