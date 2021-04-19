The traditional head of oil producing communities of Idjerhe Kingdom of Delta State, King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, the Ovie of Idjerhe, yesterday described the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a scam.

The monarch said despite the fact that over 50 abandoned NDDC projects littered in his domain the commission has not visited to ascertain the level of work done, adding that tension is currently mounting in the Niger Delta region following the non-constitution of a board for the commission.

The Ovie of Idjerhe who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City, Edo State noted that the commission has failed to meet the expectation of the people of the region.

He said, “It is now very clear that the forensic audit of the commission is a scam. Nothing is going on there. As a major oil-producing region, nobody has come to my domain, Idjerhe, to say they want to verify the project of NDDC in the region.

“With over 50 communities in my domain, there are abandoned NDDC projects, so, if they are carrying out forensic auditing they would have visited some of the projects, but they have not come here. So, I can boldly tell you that the NDDC forensic audit is a scam perpetuated by an individual to hold the whole region hostage.”

“There is no probe of any kind that does not have a life span.

The last time, the minister said he was going to inaugurate the board in April, this is past mid-April already and nothing seems to be happening. What they refer to, as forensic audit is a scam.

“Tension is rising in the Niger Delta and as a royal father, I am concerned. Whatever we can do to stem the tide should be encouraged. If you go round the creeks of the Niger Delta you will notice neglect. There is a Marine University in Gbaramutu that is being under-funded deliberately and I think that is an invitation to the crisis.

“Workers of the institution cannot be paid and those who are being paid are receiving half salaries. I want to call on the Federal Government to pro-actively address issues in the region before it gets out of hand.

“As a royal father, before the advent of the colonial masters, the administrative institution of this country was in the hands of the royal father. I want to re-advocate that we need constitutional responsibilities for royal fathers in this country,” he said.