BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, NONYE EKWENUGO |

Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Dr Gwamna Awan General Hospital Kakuri, Kaduna State, has recorded over 500 rape cases in five years (from 2016 to February 2021).

The centre’s manager, Juliana Joseph disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the #WhatSheWasWearing clothe exhibition organized by Education as a Vaccine in Kaduna State.

“As at January 1, 2016 to February 23, we have recorded over 500 rape cases in Kakuri referral centre alone. If you go to Zaria, Kafanchan and Tudun Wada centres is a different story.

“The cases of adult rape and kidnapped victims, most of who are 15 years downward, the youngest we had was 1-year-old child,” she said.

“Rape should be everybody’s concern in the society because it affects the young, old including babies. Society should stop exacerbating pains on rape victims, stop asking what was she wearing, instead let us help them to get justice,” she said.

Joseph lamented about the rape of 80-year-old woman by a 37-year-old man, adding mankind should be their brother’s keeper.

Earlier, the executive director of Education as a Vaccine, Buky Williams, said most of the rape cases recorded had nothing to do with what the victim was wearing, adding some of them are below the age of two years.

Williams called on the victims of rape to come out and report, adding there is a referral centre where they can get counselling, treated for free and a legal team that can help.