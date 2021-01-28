By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Michika, Adamawa state and 5000 others have defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr John Fave who led the defectors said, they joined the ruling PDP to support the party.

The party leaders consists of the local government party Chairman, a former House of Representatives aspirant, Mr James Ijai and ten other party ward chairmen.

The leaders came alongside thousands of their supporters.

Speaking during a press conference at the Press Center in Yola, spokesman of the defectors, Mr Emmanuel Ijarafu said they decided to dump the APC for the ruling PDP considering developmental strides of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

While expressing displeasure with the leadership of the APC at the state and federal levels, the spokesman of the decampees also said some members had hijacked the party for their selfish interest which brought internal disunity.

In an Interview, the APC local government chairman in Michika, John Fave, alleged that the APC lacks justice and therefore they have no option than to leave the party.

He urged the PDP to embrace them.

On their parts, the former APC Ward Chairmen of Michika wards 1 and 2 as well as Mikisi Wuro Giki ward Mr Markus Tumba, Sanda Mustafa, and Tumba Tilizhe said they followed their political godfather Mr James Ijai into PDP considering the injustices in the APC.