More than 50,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other parties have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

A member of the Board of Trustees of APC, Prof. Dalhatu Sangari, received the defectors in Wukari at a grand ceremony.

Sangari said the defectors came from the 52 political wards in southern senatorial zone of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the occasion was a major milestone in the party’s efforts to take over leadership in the state as the defection was unprecedented and unique.

“Today, a new chapter is opened in our great party here in Taraba. With great pleasure, we receive more than 50,000 persons mostly from the ruling PDP and other political parties who have seen reasons to join ranks with the party of the future.

“The APC is the future. People with foresight don’t need to be told the direction to follow. That is why we are witnessing this phenomenal influx into the party today. Let me assure all others who are still having reservations that the APC in Taraba is big enough to accommodate everyone.

“We have learnt our lessons from our previous outings and have put our house in order ready to take over power and deliver dividends of democracy to the people who have been denied this for too long now,” Sangari said. (NAN)