What’s the COVID-19 situation like in Canada?

COVID-19 is a serious health threat and the situation is evolving daily. The risk varies within and between communities, but given the number of cases in Canada, the risk to Canadians is considered high.

In Canada, as at December 16, 2020, there are a total of 75,885 active COVID-19 cases. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 391, 946 have recovered and 13,799 people have lost their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global threat that does not recognise borders and will only be overcome through coordinated global action. Canada is committed to a robust global effort to stop COVID-19 and address its devastating health, social, and economic impacts on people around the world.

How’s the government of Canada fighting the pandemic?

Domestically, the government of Canada’s fight against COVID-19 has proceeded on many fronts. We have invested in healthcare, increased testing and tracing, and directly supported provinces and territories as they fight the virus.

Last spring, the Canadian Armed Forces provided critical support in our long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec, saving Canadian seniors’ lives.

To help stop the spread of the virus in vulnerable communities, we worked with cities and communities to ensure that voluntary self-isolation sites would be available. Alongside these health measures, we’ve introduced robust economic programs to help people, businesses and organisations survive the pandemic.

Internationally, Canada knows that this global crisis will likely exacerbate inequalities and reverse development gains, in particular for women and children who already experience poverty and marginalisation. In line with Canada’s Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada’s response includes a particular focus on the world’s poorest and most marginalised, and considers the differentiated needs of women and girls.

Since February 11, 2020, the Government of Canada has announced commitments of approximately $1.1 billion in direct support to the global response to COVID-19. Canada has also made an additional $1 billion available for IMF loans related to COVID-19.

Canada recognizes that COVID-19 poses a unique and truly global challenge, and that it is in our common interest to work together to defeat it. This means bringing together the world’s best minds to find the vaccines, treatments and therapies we need to make our world healthy again, while strengthening the health systems that will make them available for all.

The international response and Canada’s efforts must also reinforce ongoing essential life-saving humanitarian programs addressing other crises. Canada is working to ensure that international partners can maintain their programming for vulnerable populations where possible, including support for sexual and reproductive health and rights, maternal and child health, food security and nutrition, education, and programs aimed at combating gender-based violence.

Is there any support for Nigeria in the fight against the pandemic?

Canada’s development assistance for the COVID-19 response has included adjustments to ongoing projects to maintain continuity of services/results for the Nigerian people, and new contributions. There are a $3 million CAD contribution to the One UN COVID-19 Response Fund (which supports the government’s response plan); a $750 thousand CAD increase to Women’s Voice and Leadership project to address increased sexual and gender based violence in the COVID-19 context; a $850 thousand increase to the Nigeria component of Strengthening Health Outcomes for Women and Children Project with Plan International (supported via KFM) is aiding the project to adapt to and fight COVID-19.

What’s your take on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines?

In the early stages of the pandemic, a coalition of international organizations and countries launched a platform to oversee the development, production and equitable distribution of affordable COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The platform is known as the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, and Canada joined as a co-lead in May 2020.

The Government of Canada has assembled a diverse portfolio of vaccines and has invested over $1 billion in vaccine agreements.

Last week, Canada became the third country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use. Since then, 14 sites across the country have started to receive shipments and immunize the first Canadians, prioritiasing front-line workers. This is a pivotal moment in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, but our medical experts have reminded us that the end of the pandemic is still a long way off. We must stay the course with our COVID-19 prevention measures.

Many other potential vaccines are being investigated in Canada and around the world for use against COVID-19. We’re tracking closely all potential drugs and vaccines in development, both domestically and internationally.

We acknowledge that the emergence of COVID-19 has underscored the need to reinforce and deliver on joint commitments by the international community to strengthen health systems and reinforce prevention, detection, emergency planning and preparedness capabilities worldwide.

We recognize that as long as individuals are vulnerable to COVID-19 anywhere, there is a risk to populations everywhere.

Equitable, timely, and affordable access to testing, treatments, and effective vaccine(s) will be critical for controlling and ending this pandemic.

In complement to its own procurement efforts, Canada has made significant investments to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics are affordable and equitably distributed globally.

Canada has committed a total of $380 M to support efforts to accelerate global access to medical countermeasures (vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics) against COVID-19. This includes: $40 M to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) (announced on April 5), $120M to Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator – with $20M of that total for CEPI (announced on June 27) and $220M to the COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) Advanced Market Commitment (announced September 25).

Currently, what’s the volume of trade between Canada and Nigeria?

As per year-to-date data from Statistics Canada, the total merchandise trade between Canada and Nigeria is estimated to be $950 Million (CAD), with Canadian merchandise imports from Nigeria accounting for $411 Million (CAD) and Canadian exports to Nigeria as $539 Million (CAD).

The main sources of imports from Nigeria consisted of minerals (mineral fuels, oil and bituminous subs), vegetable products (oil seeds, grains, fruits and nuts) and processed food. Canada continued to export a wide range of products to Nigeria, including vehicles and equipment, wheat, manufacturing equipment, aircrafts, vessels and cars.

Despite the uncertain economic conditions, the volume of trade between Canada and Nigeria remained stable and slightly outpaced the total volume of trade in 2019 – estimated as $801 Million (CAD).

How do you intend to strengthen diplomatic cooperation between your country and Nigeria?

Nigeria is an important partner for Canada. Our bilateral relationship is multifaceted and growing stronger each year, through our longstanding cooperation across trade, development, diplomacy, education and security.

Canada continues to support the people of Nigeria. In line with our Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada’s development assistance focuses on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable in Nigeria, particularly women and girls, creating the conditions for them to be empowered to exercise their rights and helping them realize their economic potential.

Canada will also continue to conduct advocacy on the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria and around the world. Canada is also engaged in supporting Nigeria to address regional threats to security. Canada, through its Counter-Terrorism Capacity Building Program, provides ongoing support of $10M annually for the Sahel region, including Nigeria. This allows for sustained capacity building in areas like Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) and training judges involved in terrorist prosecutions.

One of the greatest strengths of our bilateral relationship is our people-to-people ties. There are over 51,000 people of Nigerian origin in Canada, who contribute to our social fabric and to making our society more diverse and inclusive. We intend to continue on this positive trajectory.