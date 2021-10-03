Nigeria Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed has disclosed that over 7,000 Nigerians of different professions are in Qatar contributing to the development of the oil-rich Gulf country.

The Envoy revealed this in his message to celebrate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria observed on October 1, even as he called on Nigerians to demonstrate love, peace and unity in their resolve to take the country to greater heights.

He said that these professionals include medical practitioners, engineers, property developers and others.

Ahmed, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Nigerian Embassy in Doha, described Nigeria as a unique nation blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

The Ambassador commended the cordial relations between Nigeria and Qatar, adding that the lofty objectives, shared friendship and excellent bilateral relations coupled with cooperation at the multilateral level have continued to wax stronger over the years.

“A good example is high level bilateral engagements between both countries such as the State Visit of President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar in 2016 and the State Visit of His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019.

“The commitment to regional peace and development by the highly respected leaders, their zero tolerance for corruption and dedication to the implementation of multilateral agreements tailored towards making the world a better place has continued to endear them to their citizens and admirers across the globe,” he said.

The Nigerian principal representative lauded the people-oriented and good leadership style of the Amir of Qatar for creating a peaceful environment and providing opportunities for foreign nationals to render professional services in different areas of specialization.

The Ambassador reiterated the fact that, “Nigeria is poised to increase cooperation with Qatar especially in the areas of Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Mining, and infrastructural development,” adding that bilateral ties informs his strategic engagements upon assumption of duty with relevant top government functionaries of host authorities and captains of industries to actualize his mandate.

He called on Qatari nationals and other potential investors to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in Nigeria, stressing that the Nigerian Government has deliberately designed incentives in line with global best practices in ease of doing business that guarantees return on investment.