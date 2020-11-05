By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Young Christians from the Youth Reformers Network (YRN), Nigeria Corpers Fellowship, and Watchmen and Intercessors Network Nigeria (WINN) are embarking on a month-long prayer for the betterment of Nigeria from the 1st -30th November, 2020.

This was made known at a press conference held at the Nehemiah Apostolic Prophetic Centre, Abuja on Wednesday in Abuja by the representative organisations made up of over 720 Nigerian youths within and outside the Nigeria, themed “Arise Nigeria Project 720”.

The commencement of the month long prayers is to foster unity, peace and prosperity for Nigeria.

Speaking, the National Coordinator, YRN, Mr. Izuchukwu Samuel, stated that prayer is the key to life and the Nigerian youths must continue to pray for the betterment of the country.

Mr Samuel, while responding to questions from journalists, believes that the 30-days prayer is for everyone across the world including people from other faiths willing to pray for the country’s progress.

He explained, “Recent happenings in the country, like actions taken against young protesters, the looting and destruction by persons parading as youths, yet have no interest in the demand for a Nigeria where things work, calls for intense supplication to God.

“Ours is an initiative in which youths are praying to God to raise ethical leaders who are ready to be part of rebuilding Nigeria”.

“Pastor Obii Pax-Harry who God gave the vision for a 24-hour prayer for Nigeria which lasts for a month, better known as Arise Nigeria Project 720, said ‘every generation has its voice. Nigerian youths have proven that they have a voice. The voice of the younger generations, our youths must not be silenced’.

“Our prayer is a way of ensuring that the voice of the younger generation is not muffled”, Samuel further said.

He further pray for God’s direction for leaders of Nigeria and urges the youths to rise as they are the bedrock of a new corruption-free nation.

Also at the event were Eseosa Peters, youth coalition network, praise tochukwu, izu Samuel, youth reformers network and African youth reformers coalition, Eric O’ , Manasseh NARC Resource Centre and others .