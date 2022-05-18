OVH Energy Marketing has partnered with the African Clean-up Initiative (ACI), a non-profit advocacy organisation, to curb the spread of malaria at community level, through the Roll Back Malaria campaign.

The campaign marked under the theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives” empowered local communities within Lagos and Rivers state.

The Roll Back Malaria campaign is a partnership programme conceived and implemented out of the need to educate people on Malaria preventive measures.

The initiative seeks to identify and eradicate the associated effects of Malaria through education, empowerment, and treatment.

Beneficiaries were enlightened on preventive measures and practical steps to prevent malaria outbreaks. Insecticide-treated mosquito nets were also distributed to men, women and children from the host communities.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, the chief executive officer of OVH Energy Marketing, Huub Stokman, said malaria remains a significant public health and development challenge that requires collective human efforts and technological innovation to manage.