The constituents of Ovia federal constituency in Edo State have petitioned the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, over exclusion from the budgetary provisions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The member representing Ovia federal constituency in the Green chamber, Hon Dennis Idahosa and 99 persons from his constituency signed the petition, which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Benin.

The petition addressed to the minister said in the last four years, the ministry and NDDC have expended a budget of over N500 billion and no single project was cited in Ovia federal constituency.

He regretted that the abandonment is a disservice to the people even though the constituency is home to some oil producing areas in Edo State.

The petition called on the minister to immediately begin the process of reconstructing Udo-Inikhorogha and Ekheuan – Gelegele roads that lead to some of the oil producing communities in the constituency.

Part of the letter reads: “The Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment Act in Part II particularly in Sections 7 (1)a-e and S7 (2) notably to formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the Niger Delta Area and the Commission shall have regard to the varied and specific contributions of each member state of the Commission.

“It is disheartening that for successive years not one single project or empowerment scheme has been domiciled in Ovia Federal Constituency by your ministry and the NDDC.

“Concerned that with about half a trillion naira budgeted for MNDA and NDDC in the last four years, it is grossly inappropriate that no project was captured in the budget for Ovia Federal constituency.”