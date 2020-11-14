The Legal Practitioners Committee (LPPC) yesterday awarded a total of 72 legal practitioners and academic lawyers with the award of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) title. Among the awardees are the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Olufunmileyi Owasanoye, the immediate past national secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Joshua Osigwe, and the attorney general of Delta State, Mr Peter Adogbejire Marakpo and 69 others.

According to the list signed by the director, press and information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, 62 of the new senior advocates are legal practitioners while 10 of them are from the academics. The statement read in part, “The Legal Practitioners Committee (LPPC) at its 143rd plenary session held on November 13, 2020, has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the inner bar. “The rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.”

Other names of the successful applicants for the conferment of the prestigious award of SAN for this year are Terkura Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Osiidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammad Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed and Gideon Musa Kuttu. Others are Abdullahi YahayaTijanni Alkali Gazali, Mella Audu Nunghe, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba, Nasi- ru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed, Hussaini Zakariyau, Dr. Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom and Lotanna Chuka Okoli.