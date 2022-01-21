Some aggrieved owners of demolished property in Ijoka area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday staged a peaceful protest over government’s delay and unwillingness to pay compensations for their demolished buildings located in the heart of the metropolis.

Our correspondent gathered that the over 100 buildings acquired in overriding public interest in 2016, were demolished six years ago at Ijoka axis of Ado Ekiti within the vicinity of Ado Ekiti Central Market.

The expansive area now being converted to a bus terminal, by the state government was demolished by the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, when the construction of the ultra-modern Ado Ekiti Central market commenced.

Mr. Kehinde Adeosun, who read a speech on behalf of the placard carrying protesters, said the delay in the payment of their dues, had rendered many homeless and brought trauma to property owners in that axis.

“The existence of Ijoka Community dates back 1300. The community until its demolition in 2016 was the commercial nerve centre of Ado Ekiti where traders are making millions of naira daily.

“We want to stress that all other communities and towns acquired after the demolition of our dear community had received compensation from the state government. A critical example is the land acquired for the construction of airports within the state capital and other towns where their owners had received compensation.

“The trauma on our members as a result of this neglect had caused a lot of havoc and psychological distress. We plead that the state government should pay us our entitlements”.

An 80-year old former labour leader, Mr. Isa Isola Bello, who also lamented the delay said the community had written series of letters to Governor Kayode Fayemi and the deputy governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who is also an Ado Ekiti indigene, but all efforts were fruitless.

“We have written a series of letters, which were officially acknowledged, but they did nothing. We are all loyal APC members, so enough is enough. We voted for APC in 2018. The APC got one of the highest votes in Ado Ekiti here. Within seven days, if they don’t pay, we will take decisive actions,” Bello said.