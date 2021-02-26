“Over the years we’ve been supporting government to improve their response capacity, social protection issues, early warning system as well as poverty eradication. So the project of 2019-2020 supported five local governments to develop the first ever LG-based social investment and empowerment programme policy just like the national SIP.

“So we develop a policy that helps local government spotlight their action towards social protection and poverty reduction. The local government include Fulfore, Song, Gombi, Birnin Kebbi and Kalgo in Kebbi State. So we have three LGAs in Adamawa and two in Kebbi.

In her address, Executive Chairman Adamawa State Planning Commission, Dr Mary Paninga said farmers in the state have benefitted from interventions in, agriculture, distribution of fertilisers and farming inputs.

“With the coming of OXFAM in Adamawa State, the livelihood level in these local governments affected have been tremendous, it has impacted very well in the area of household intervention, agriculture, distribution of fertilisers, farming inputs.

“The intervention have been very encouraging, because lives have been impacted. About 40,000 households in Adamawa State have been impacted through this programme,” she said.

Also speaking, Mohammed Sani Umar, Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs said the project has succeeded in empowering communities with livelihood equipments, promotion of agriculture and food production towards ensuring food security and resilience in these communities.

He said: “OXFAM, PROACT project has been in Kebbi State for the last five years, initially Dan Kosa and Birnin LG as part of scale up they’re now in Jega, Kalgo and Maiyama local government areas.

“The project has impacted positively on the lives of the people in these local governments. It has succeeded in empowering the communities with livelihood equipment, promotion of agriculture and food production towards ensuring food security and resilience in these communities.

“They have also established what we call Village Level Savings Association (VLSA) have been able to source funds for food production.

“What the local government have been doing in partnership with OXFAM is that they’ve equally secured funds for the local communities. They have been using the VLSA as a source of funds to undertake so many community activities at both individual and household levels. OXFAM/PROACT is like a household name in Kebbi State, in Birnin LG alone, upto 3,551 people have benefitted from the programme,” he said.