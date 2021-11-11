A non-governmental organisation, Oxfam, and the Kebbi State government are partnering to connect 10 communities within the state with financial institutions as part of efforts to boost inclusion.

The NGO, through its Oxfam Strengthening Active Citizenship And Systems For Improved Service Delivery (OSAID) initiative is working with the state ministries of commerce and industries as well as budget and economic planning, commercial banks and savings and loans associations in these communities.

Commissioners for commerce and industries and budget and economic planning, Alhaju Garba Ibrahim Geza and Alhaji Sani Kalgo respectively, disclosed this at a two-day stakeholders’ meeting to link villages saving and loans associations to formal financial institutions held in Gwadangaji in Birnin Kebbi.

Geza told attendees at the meeting that the forum was made possible by the ministry in collaboration with Oxfam and Development Exchange Centre (DEC) to discuss opportunities for the formalisation of rural /community saving/self-helf groups as well as women affinity groups (WAGS) and linking them up with formal financial institutions in the state.

‘’ This meeting also intends not only to enable the communities open accounts with these financial institutions but also for the banks to unveil other windows of opportunities and assistance to beneficiaries ‘’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the ministry remains a host to all communities and groups including the donor agencies with economic activities that will open all segments to any form of partnership that will benefit the state.

Geza however commended Oxfam and DEC for their efforts in the socio- economic development of the state, particularly for targeting the most vulnerable households especially the local communities across the state.

Also speaking, commissioner for budget and economic planning who was represented by the director of administration, Basiru Arzika Kalgo expressed his satisfaction with the development, which he said was timely.

The coordinator of OSAID in Kebbi state, Mr Usman said Oxfam has been collaborating with the state government since 2016 towards this development and the collaborations have yielded positive responses.

According to him, OXFAM also planned to link over 40,000 people in the 10 communities to financial institutions that would educate them on how to use the automated teller machines and point of sale terminals for transactions.