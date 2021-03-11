By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Constant Tchona, Country Director, Oxfam International has tasked Adamawa state government to sustain PROACT project which improved livelihood of over 40,000 households across the state.

Tchona at the final review meeting in Yola, said that the project if maintained, would further breed more social investments and empowerment for the people.

The Open Governance Partnership signed by the state government the Country Director stated, is geared towards improved service delivery as well as developing and institutionalizing the state action plans.

“This is a special call to everyone to “Act 4 PROACT To Improve Lives” in Adamawa State.”

He assured that the Project would continue to offer technical and mentorship support to community partners and government.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ibrahim Ali Umar, State Coordinator, OXFAM, further said the €11 million EU/Oxfam funded 5-year Project is being implemented in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

At present 10,019 women and 8,377 men were reached with different transfer.

Over 1,126,939 20kg and 668,177 00 Kg were recovered under the food and loan program and Song LGA tops the VLSC with 171,587,496 followed by Guyuk 93,003,946, Fofure 98,500,470 and Mubi-South 10,833,959.

The Governance and Influencing Coordinator for the project, Faleye Usman, said the closure of the project serve as an opening for government to sustain it.

“The way government is taking ownership of projects and LGAs replicating it can be referred to as great success,” he maintained.

The PROACT, is a 5years project funded by EU and implemented by Oxfam and CRUDAN in Adamawa and Kebbi states.