Oya Food Nigeria, a growing agro business firm offering great nutritional value in the country, on Friday, announced its decision to take over Black Purist ECO Ltd, in an effort to boost the agricultural sector and food security.

In a press statement issued to LEADERSHIP, the Board of Oya Food Nigeria said the food company and Black Purist ECO Ltd, will operate under the new Oya Food Nigeria brand, effective from June 1, 2022.

The Board of Oya Food disclosed that, “In February, Oya Food Nigeria had agreed to buy mid-tier communications company Black Purist ECO LTD with cash and shares. Black Purist ECO shareholders, on the other hand, approved the takeover on Tuesday.

“Following receipt of our board approval, the merger between Black Purist ECO LTD and Oya Food Nigeria will proceed as planned. At this stage, we expect to launch the new enlarged Oya Food Nigeria brand on June 1st.”

However, Oya Food Nigeria maintained that based on the agreement reached by the Boards of the two institutions, Black Purist ECO shareholders will receive a consideration of N3.13 per share.

This comprises N1.00 per share in cash and the allotment of two new Oya Food Nigeria ordinary shares for every seven Black Purist ECO ordinary shares held as at the Implementation Date.

Meanwhile, Black Purist ECO LTD affirmed that the deal will bring about strong alignment of values and an even stronger vision for agricultural sustainable development and food security in Nigeria.