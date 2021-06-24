OYA Media has concluded arrangements to host a symposium series tagged ‘How to Fix Nigeria’ across the six geopolitical regions of Nigeria.

Advertisements





This series which was first birthed in London in 2014 in partnership with the Royal African Society comes to Nigeria for its 6th edition.

‘How to Fix Nigeria’ is a hybrid virtual and physical event comprising Nigerian youth and innovation-led stakeholders. The Nigeria Series of the platform is funded by the MacArthur Foundation and focuses on conversations revolving around the singular theme of Uniting for Action.

The series which kicks off in Ibadan on June 24, 2021, will be held sequentially in all the 6 geo-political zones of the country – Ibadan, Kano, Enugu, Calabar, Bauchi and Abuja.

Topics slated for discussions at the venues include Farmers/Herders Crisis, Commerce, Innovation and Enterprise, Judicial Panels on END SARS, Internal Displaced Persons, Safety and Child Right or Violence against Persons and the Child Rights Act.

The symposium series is planned to leverage issues, solutions, insights and ideas that have been harvested from “The Public Eye” show, another of OYA Media’s brainchild will bring big ideas, thinkers, innovators and doers around specific themes and challenges which will connect citizens, business leaders, political leaders, government and non-governmental institutions on innovative ideas, solutions, technology and ideology for solving specified issues.

Advertisements

The symposium will feature leaders in varied sectors including government, civil society, business, politics and religious leaders and will provide opportunities for innovation-driven thinking on leadership and public governance.

You can follow the Public Eye on Oya Media – Facebook, MediaOya – Twitter, oyamedia – Instagram, or Watch on YouTube via Public Eye Ng.