Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has approved the election and also bestowed its fellowship on the chief technical officer (CTO) of FGN Power Company Limited Engr Idowu Adegboyega Oyebanjo.

The company is Nigeria’s special purpose vehicle for the delivery and implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in conjunction with Siemens of Germany. Oyebanjo is a power systems expert with over 22 years of experience in power systems training, planning, protection and management.

He earned an MSc with distinction in Electrical Power Engineering from the University of Manchester and went on to develop an innovative method to account for temperature variation in laboratory thermal ageing experiments with various transformer insulation oils (2008). B

efore his appointment by President Muhammed Buhari, Oyebanjo was a primary system design engineer with E-ON/ Western Power Distribution in the United Kingdom (UK) and prior to that, a commissioning engineer with Power Engineering Consultants also in the UK.