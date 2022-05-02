Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved for immediate implementation of a 65 years retirement age for all categories of staff in the state’s tertiary institutions.

The governor also approved 100 per cent implementation of Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) for which the state has already been implementing 90 per cent.

Also, the governor ordered immediate commencement of the process of domestication of 65 years retirement age, 40 years length of service for teachers in the state and commencement of the process of reverting from the current council manager to head of local government administration and head of department to director at the local government system.

In his remarks at the 2022 International Workers’ Day held at Osogbo City Stadium Governor Oyetola described workers as indispensable companions and engine room of his administration, saying it is on record that Osun workers had laboured stringently in the collective quest to building a truly-revitalised economy.

In his address, the state chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Jacob Adekomi, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Oyetola for granting the requests of workers in the state, saying the development would go a long way to further better their lives.

Adekomi said the express approval of the seven demands of workers was a clear testimony that the governor meant well for the workforce.

The labour leader who acknowledged that the administration of Governor Oyetola had put Osun on the pedestal of socioeconomic rejuvenation as seen in the monumental achievements in all sectors, said the workers in the state were resolutely behind him and were ready to re-elect him for a second term.