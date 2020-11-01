BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo |

The governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the immediate implementation of the National Minimum Wage just as he also announced the immediate implementation of welfare packages for all workers in the state.

While lifting ban on Annual Salary Increment and embargo placed on promotions and conversions since 2012, the implementation of welfare packages begins today.

Oyetola who disclosed this while meeting with the labour leaders on Friday, said the implementation of the welfare packages was in fulfilment of the electioneering promises made to the workers while seeking office, adding that the new development would cost the state an additional N750 million in monthly wage bill.

The Governor who recalled the pocket of socio-economic challenges inherited by his administration, said “despite these stifling challenges, we remained resolute to fulfil our promises to workers as a welfare-oriented government”.

Oyetola said his administration has been working to take the state out of economic woods and set it on the lane of economic transformation, growth, development and prosperity.