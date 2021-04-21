BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Oluomo Sunday Akere yesterday revealed that the frosty relationship between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is caused by their loyalists.

Speaking at the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun Chapter personality interview programme tagged ‘News Point’ in Osogbo, Akere noted that while the two gladiators are living in harmony, their individual loyalists are the ones causing crisis.

Akere who insisted that APC will win next year gubernatorial election in Osun said the achievement of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his first term in office is sufficient to guarantee his reelection.

According to him, Oyetola has impacted positively on every resident of Osun in every sector of human endeavors.

Asked why the state government delayed in the conduct of local government election, Akere said government has just dropped the parliamentary system of government in local government administration hence the need to test-run the presidential system through care taker administrators

He gave assurance that the state government will conduct local government elections very soon adding that APC believes in true democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluomo Akere who described the defection of Otunba Iyiola Omisore to APC as plus for the party noted that contrary to the insinuation in certain quarters that the coming of Omisore will create problems for the party, it will rather enhance the fortune of the party in the state.