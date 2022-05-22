In recognition of his achievements and outstanding performance in office, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Friday night, received yet another award, as he was crowned the Vanguard Newspapers’ Governor of The Year 2021 for good governance.

He received the award at a colourful event tagged ‘Vanguard Personality of the Year 2021 Award’ which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Having received similar awards before, the governor described his latest award as a challenge to impact more on humanity just as he dedicated it to the people of Osun for giving him the opportunity to prove that governance can be done better with utmost fear of God and for the sake of humanity.

According to the management of the Vanguard Newspapers, the choice of Governor Oyetola for the good governance award was based on empirical facts and indisputable statistics on the geometric transformation that Osun and her people had witnessed under his watch since assumption of office.

It explained that the philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Governor Oyetola thanked the management of the Vanguard Newspaper for recognising the modest achievements his administration had made to transform Osun. He dedicated the award to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

He thanked the staff and management of Vanguard Newspapers, for recognising his administration’s modest achievements as he promised to continue to keep his eyes on the ball.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, lauded the leadership of the newspaper for promoting excellence, hard-work, competence, integrity and character through it daily reportorial and yearly award of excellence.