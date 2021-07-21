Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday charged Muslims to continue to abide by the significance of the festival and take it as their way of life.

The governor joined other Muslim faithful in Osogbo, the state capital to observe the two Rakaat Eid-el-Kabir prayerheld at the Osogbo Central prayer ground and it witnessed mass attendance of devotes and supporters of the governor who thronged out in large numbers to welcome the Governor.

Addressing the Muslim Ummah shortly after the two Rakaat Prayers, Governor Oyetola who described Eid-el-Kabir as a period of sober reflection called on Muslims to live in peace and celebrate the festival moderately.

He tasked them to see the celebration as a period to double their efforts on good deeds by extending the hands of fellowship to the less privileged who he said deserve to celebrate as well.

Governor Oyetola noted that the state of things in the country required the citizens to continue to maintain the peace and promote religious tolerance.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, urged Muslims on good deeds, love and good neighbourliness.

He called on Muslims to abstain from sins and always obey the commandments of God as part of worship, saying the time has come for humanity to move closer to God than before as the world is moving to an end.