The Governor, of Osun State Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Oyetola, who is a member of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC,

also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, national leaders of the party, members, and supporters of the party in Ondo State on the victory, describing it as one that was well deserved.

The governor who was also the Chairman, Contact, and Mobilisation Committee for the Ondo Governorship National Campaign Council, stated these in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Wednesday.

The governor said that the judgement of the Supreme Court had finally settled the legal battle over the 2020 Ondo Governorship election, saying lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun , I congratulate my brother Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s judgement has put to an end the needless bickering and distractions that greeted the election. It is my hope that the opposition will team up with my brother Governor to move Ondo forward in the overall interest of the State,” Oyetola said.