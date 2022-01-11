The leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State have appealed to the National Reconciliation Committee to disregard whatever was contained in the petitions forwarded to it by the dissenting members of the party called, The Osun Progressives, (TOP).

The ruling party members said to be loyal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who described TOP’s members’ requests and petition as self-serving, misleading, sarcastic, spurious and baseless called on the committee to dismiss it in its entirety as it was meant to clandestinely destroy the corporate image of the party in the state.

The party’s position was made known when the Committee met with the Stakeholders of the party at Government House, Osogbo.

Responding to some of the issues raised and prayers made by TOP members to the National Reconciliation Committee, the Secretary, State Congress Committee, Mr. Sunday Akere, said the allegation of alienation of party leaders was false and way off from the truth, saying the present leadership structure was put in place by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and inherited by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola until few additions were made about few months ago.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, noted that their presence at the Government House was part of efforts to ensure fair hearing, equity and justice as it would serve as a forum for the party leadership to respond to and defend some of the allegations raised and petitions filed before it.

