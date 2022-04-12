Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state Prince Adegboyega Famodun have condemned in strong terms the killing of the chairman of the party in Atakumosa East Central local government of the state, Chief Gbenga Ogbara.

Ogbara was killed by unknown gunmen in his country home at Igangan, Atakumosa East Central local government area of the state in the early hours of yesterday.

In their statements, the chief press secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan and media aide to Famodun, Kola Olabisi, gave assurance that security operatives would ensure that the perpetrators were fished out and ensure justice.

The state government also commiserated and visited the family of the late Abiola Afolabi who was allegedly killed by the police to condole with them and assure them that their son would not die in vain, as government would get to the root of the unfortunate incident.

The government delegation to the family of the late Afolabi was led by the special adviser to the governor on Security, Mrs. Abiodun Ige.

Ige, during the visit, assured Afolabi’s family of the government’s interest in unraveling the circumstances leading to the alleged killing of their son and ensure that he did not die in vain.