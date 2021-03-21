ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has commended the traditional rulers in his state over the support of the traditional institution to his administration, stressing that it has been remarkably overwhelming.

Oyetola who spoke during a courtesy call on him by the representatives of Osun Council of Obas led by Oba Adedokun Abolarin Aroyinkeye 1, the Orangun of Oke Ola, noted that as traditional rulers are also veritable link between the government and the people.

According to him, traditional rulers are not only custodians of culture and traditions but stakeholders in all the things that are developmental to their domains.

On the issue of security, he assured them that all efforts are being intensified to fish out some of the miscreants in the state, stressing that the peace being enjoyed by people in his state will not be allowed to be mortgaged .

Earlier, the state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke appreciated the monarchs for their unalloyed support to the present administration.

In their separate remarks, the Orangun of Oke Ila, the Akire of Ikire Ile, the Alie of Ilie and the Owamiran of Esa Oke, eulogized the Governor for what they described as his unprecedented achievements in the last two years.