Children in their hundreds on Thursday converged on Osun State government House ground in Osogbo to celebrate the end of year 2021 with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his wife Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola.

Governor Oyetola at the event charged mothers to create sufficient time despite challenges of economic survival to see what their kids are doing, adding that the future in terms of peace and success is based on the amount of investment on their children.

Also speaking, Mrs Oyetola charged mothers in particular to give directions to their children to become good citizens with high civic responsibility.

According to her, mothers should collaborate in fighting child abuse, violence against children, trafficking and female genital mutilation/cutting, rape and other forms of violence against persons.

She urged them to take special and deliberate interest in what goes on in their children schools adding that their show of interest would help nip in the bud, the increasing cases of sexual harassment and assault girls.

While appreciating women in the state for their support for her husband, Mrs Oyetola expressed her determination to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the recently passed Violence Against Persons Prohibition law (VAPP law) is effectively implemented.

She admonished the children to continue to improve on their education because the future belongs to those who are educated, adding that the present administration has been working very hard to get them properly prepared for the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT