The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said despite paucity of funds, he has fulfilled his campaign promises and done well in governing the state in the last three and half years.

The governor who said this at the N5 million fund raising for the construction of secretariat of Osun Chapter of Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders & Metal Technician Association of Nigeria (BWIAN), in Osogbo said the opposition parties cannot in any way stop his re-election come July 16 governorship election.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment for small scale businesses to thrive.

He said since inception, his administration has embarked on infrastructural development, providing soft loans for small businesses, ensuring adequate security, as well as, coming up with tax-friendly policies for business owners.

Oyetola also said it was evident that this administration has also done excellently well in the area of health, education, infrastructure, empowerment and security, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, among others.

The governor, while giving assurance to do more in his second term, urged the electorate not to allow those who lacked adequate knowledge of good governance to deceive them.

He also urged the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and the cards to support him in the coming election.

In his remarks, the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru who was the Father of Day, said the government would always encourage and support small scale industries.