Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated Osun House of Assembly Service Commission reiterating his commitment to strengthening the existing bond of unity among the three arms of government in the state.

Inaugurating the board chairman and members at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo, Oyetola, said the appointment of new members to man the commission, was aimed to further entrench the ties between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

The Governor noted that the executive under his watch, had enjoyed unparalleled cooperation with the other two arms of government in the state, with each working dutifully to fulfill its constitutional mandates without undue interference.

According to him, the result of this is that the government is able to offer exceptional service delivery to the people without undue distraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “In the House of Assembly, we have found a worthy ally that is aptly supportive of our administration’s commitment to building a robust economy that is alive to improving the quality of lives of our teeming citizens and sustainable development.

The Governor tasked the newly inaugurated board members to discharge their duties with the fear of God, integrity and high sense of diligence as the state is expectant of much coming from them.

Speaking on behalf of other members, the Chairman of the Board, Hon. Abiodun Awolola, promised that they would serve the state to the best of their abilities and wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT