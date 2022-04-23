Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as shocking, saying it signified the end of an era.

Oyetola also commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, and the entire Yoruba race over the demise of the late monarch.

He described Alaafin’s transition as a personal loss because, according to him, the late monarch was “a good friend of Osun who was always ready to identify with our government and celebrate our humble accomplishments and achievements.”

In a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday, the governor said the late monarch was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and that he remained true to his convictions over the years until he breathed his last.

Oyetola noted that the Yoruba race has lost a quintessential intellectual whose knowledge of and commitment to the cause of Yoruba race were unrivaled.

The governor said: “I received with sadness news of the transition of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. This is a huge loss to the entire Yoruba race and the country as a whole.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the royal family, subjects, friends and associates of the late traditional ruler.

“Oba Adeyemi was a visionary and an exemplary leader whose 52-year reign brought tremendous attention, peace, stability and unprecedented development to the ancient Oyo town and its people. Baba was a strong believer in progressive ideals, and he remained true to his convictions over the years until he breathed his last.

“He will be long remembered for his impacts, achievements, outstanding legacies and remarkable service as a custodian of the rich Yoruba cultural heritage and traditions.”