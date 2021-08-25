Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Tuesday, directedthe All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, to discontinue the court case against some chieftains of the party standing trial over alleged assault.

The governor who was away when the incident occurred in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said he had in the wake of the crisis, directed security operatives to take charge of the party’s secretariat to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Some chieftains of the party including the caretaker secretary Hon. A. Salinsile were on Monday arraigned at an Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo.

Oyetola who had condemned what he termed the “unruly behaviour” exhibited by some aggrieved members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo said no sane society would condone any act of lawlessness.

“However, upon his return to the State on Monday, Oyetola summoned an emergency meeting of the party stakeholders and insisted that as members of the same family, whatever differences that existed could be resolved without necessary resorting to litigation,” the statement indicated.

To this end, he has directed the party chairman in the state to withdraw the complaints and take necessary measures to discontinue the matter”

The governor, who sympathised with individuals who sustained injuries during the said invasion, further condemned the invasion and appealed to party members not to resort to self help whenever there are disagreements among them.

“The invasion of the party secretariat by armed thugs stands condemned as no sane society will condone the resort to self help in settling disagreements within a family.

“But as the governor , I have directed our party chairman to discontinue the matter in the interest of peace and harmony within the party” the Governor said.