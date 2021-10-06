Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has presented a budget estimate of N129,756 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval for the 2022 fiscal year.

The details of the Appropriation Bill revealed that the chunks were earmarked for infrastructure, education and health sectors, with the agriculture sector also getting its fair share.

The 2022 budget size is higher than the year 2021 budget of N109.8billion by over N20billion.

The bill which is christened, “Budget of Sustainable Development”, is anchored on the commitment of the administration to providing conducive living and working environment for the people of Osun.

The total recurrent expenditure is N53,593,627,990, representing 41.30 per cent while the total capital expenditure is N76,162,822,800.00, representing 58.70 per cent .

The appropriation bill revealed that a total sum of N26,609, 441,740 went to education; over N19 billion to the infrastructure sector; about N16 billion to the health sector and about N7 billion to the agriculture sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the budget before the lawmakers, Oyetola said it was aimed at further cementing and pursuing the policy thrust of his administration, and consolidating various achievements so far recorded in each sector of the economy of the state.

Governor Oyetola said in view of the prevailing economic realities, the focus of the budget would be aggressive improvement of the Internally Generated Revenue drive to ensure optimum performance in the coming years.