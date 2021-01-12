BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that his administration is resolute in its efforts to equip young people to be competent contributors to the growth and development of the state.

The governor said the administration would not relent in its efforts to continue to seek creative ways of providing employment for the people, particularly the unemployed youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said these at the flag off of the Federal Government Extended Special Public Works Programme (774,000 Jobs) at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

Governor Oyetola thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s commitment and keen interest in youth empowerment, saying the initiative was in line with Osun’s Development Agenda aimed at guaranteeing and securing a better future for the teeming youths in the state.

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, said the administration has developed workable modalities named “Osun Youth Policy” that articulates government’s vision, objectives and plans in driving its focused agenda for the young people.

The governor urged the beneficiaries of the programme to justify the confidence reposed in them by using the opportunity provided by the government to give their best in the service of the nation and the State.

In his remarks, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizens.

Aregbesola who was represented by former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Adekunle Ige, described the Federal Government’s initiative as one that would fast track the quest to ensure quick recovery of the nation’s economy from the adverse socio-economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.