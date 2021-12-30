Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday signed the year 2022 Appropriation Bill into Law with assurance of commitment to put the state on a stronger economic footing.

Signing the appropriation bill in his office at Osogbo, Governor Oyetola announced that the 2021 budget as at the third quarter of this year had recorded 83.66 percent performance.

He noted that, with the passage and signing of the appropriation bill into law, the race to achieve even more in 2022 has begun as it remains a year of consolidation that will open the door for improved sustainable development.

The governor expressed the confidence that by the end of the year when that of the final quarter would have been computed, the performance will be up from 95 per cent recorded in 2020.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, warned political detractors to steer clear of the House, saying members are solidly behind the governor and his administration.

Owoeye, reiterated the House’s continued resolve to provide leadership that would smoothen governance and make life bearable and prosperous for the citizens through people-oriented legislation.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa commended the governor for effective and efficient implementation of the budgets since the inception of the administration.

He said Oyetola deserves to be lauded for accountability, transparency, prudence and probity which had been the hallmarks of the successes recorded so far by the administration.

