Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has signed the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill into law with assurance of its full enforcement.

The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) is a law the government hopes to use to curb violence in private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against persons and to provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments of offenders; and for related matters.

While assenting to the bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Governor’s Office, Abere, Oyetola said his assent marked the commencement of the law in the state.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to the citizens’ security, adding that the act would further strengthen the fundamental right to life and ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens in the state.

The governor commended the state’s House of Assembly for passing the Bill in record time just as he equally acknowledged the role that his wife played in ensuring the quick passage of the bill.

Earlier, the speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, had said the passage and consequent assent of the bill into law would henceforth strengthen moral standard and instill discipline and sanctity into the society as its implementation and enforcement would spare no one.

According to him, the law will decimate any act of violence against persons in both private and public life.