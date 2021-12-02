The Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, has lauded the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for giving the judiciary the enabling environment to operate without interference or hitches in the state.

Ojo who spoke during the special religious services and Inspection of guard of honour at the grand finale marking the beginning of 2021-2022 legal year of Osun State Judiciary in Osogbo gave kudos to the administration for continually allowing mutually-beneficial relationship between the three arms of government.

She noted that this had helped to retain and sustain the relative peace existing in the state, adding that it had gone a long way to ensure smooth dispensation of justice at all levels.

The governor had pledged to continuously strengthen independence of the judiciary, noting that the right mechanisms had been put in place for that arm of government to perform its role as the hope of the common man.

Oyetola who had earlier identified with the members of the judiciary at the Osogbo Central Mosque and Osogbo Anglican Church Cathedral for inter-denominational prayer sessions, acknowledged the harmonious and cordial relationship between the three arms of government in the state.

According to him, the Osun Judiciary has demonstrated on all fronts that it is on the side of the people at all times and it is incumbent on the government to allow the testimony to persist.

He implored members of the judiciary to continue to dispense justice and uphold the ethics of their profession.