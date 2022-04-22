Governor Adegboyega Oyeola of Osun State has urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with the host communities.

He said this during an engagement meeting with the newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Thursday in Osogbo, adding that it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secured in any part of the country they reside in, that growth and development could be achieved.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said the harmonious relationship and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribes or ethnicity, would help the country to overcome its current challenges.

The governor, who commended members of the Igbo community for their support in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the state, said he would continue to protect their interest.

He said an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship between the government and the governed was needed for the growth and development of any nation.

The governor also appealed to the Ndigbo to support his re-election in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state so as to consolidate on the achievements of the past years.

In his remarks, the president of the group, John Dike, commended the governor for his love for humanity , which had made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.