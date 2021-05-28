Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has admonished Nigerian youths to shun acts capable of hindering them from fulfilling their potential in life.

The governor warned children to avoid illicit drugs, cultism and friends that could jeopardise the great future they are destined for.

Oyetola who spoke in Osogbo on Thursday during the 2021 National Children Day, also counseled them against excessive use of the social media which he said is capable of depriving them of their invaluable time.

He said children are the strategic inspiration behind the assiduous commitment of his administration to build an Osun that is peaceful, forward-looking, and progressive.

Oyetola described children as the invaluable stakeholders whose voice matters in the collective drive to take the state to a greater height.

In her remarks, the commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, urged parents and guardians to brace up and exercise a collaborative effort in the training of their children and wards to ensure they become successful.