As part of his administration’s commitment to opening the state to socio-economic and infrastructure development, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Ada-Igbajo road.

He described the gesture as a fulfilment of yet another promise made saying, “It is another proof of our commitment to our avowed resolve to unleash road construction on the state for its socio-economic transformation.”

According to him, the reconstruction of the road was part of the government’s resolve to stimulate the socioeconomic activities in the state and open up the benefiting communities to rapid transformation in line with the development agenda of the state government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Oyetola said the choice of the road for reconstruction was in view of its importance as it is central to the tourism and hospitality potential of the state in view of its stretches to Igbajo.

He said the timely reconstruction and delivery of the road in line with approved specifications were an attestation to his promise to live by his word and never to compromise quality under any guise.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye lauded Governor Oyetola for changing the narrative through the provision of massive infrastructure developments across the nooks and crannies of the state.

