ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has stressed the need for sustenance of peace in Edunabon community, saying the community has been peaceful despite three years of tussle that heralded the announcement of Oba Oladepo Olatunde Kehinde, as the Salu of Edunabon.

Oyetola spoke through his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at the presentation of Staff of Office to the traditional ruler inside the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abere.

He urged the monarch to rule his people with the fear of God and always listen to them and consult widely on any decision he wishes to take so that they would all have a sense of belonging.

While responding, Oba Oladepo thanked the state governor, his subjects; both at home and in diaspora for believing in him and standing by him since November 2018 that he was appointed as the new Salu of Edunabon.

Oba Oladepo assured them of a new dawn in the town, calling on them to join hands with him in his bids at making Edunabon a great place among the community of towns in the state.