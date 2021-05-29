Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his administration’s preparedness to make the youths the core of its economic growth and advance their opportunities in many sectors.

The governor stated this when the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Oyetola who described sports as a veritable tool to promote ‘unity in diversity’, said the administration has put in place workable modalities capable of making the sector more attractive, inspiring and lucrative for the young ones.

The Governor said that the state is set to commence Principal’s and Governor’s Cup as part of efforts to scout for young talents and properly engage the youths productively.

According to him, football and other sporting activities are strong factors that foster a bond of unity among the nations and nationalities in the world.

Earlier, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick applauded the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for providing an enabling environment for sports and sporting activities to thrive in the state.

Pinnick said the state was suitable for sports development in view of the peaceful atmosphere in the state as well as the government’s youth-friendly and sports development policies.

Pinnick, who was accompanied by Mutiu Adepoju, attributed the prompt involvement and intervention of the administration in youth engagement as remarkable and worthwhile, saying that it is worthy of note that Osun is endowed with relevant potential to advance sporting activities.