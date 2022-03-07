The special adviser to Osun State Governor on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said the policies and programmes of the present government in the state are people oriented and based on the demands and needs of the residents.

Oyintiloye stated this in Osogbo yesterday during an Engagement meeting with the members of Black Smith, Welder, Iron Benders and Metals Technician Association of Nigeria, Osun chapter.

He said the government always places wellbeing of the populace ahead of other considerations during planning and execution stages of its policies and programmes, adding that the governor’s drive is tailored toward bridging the gaps between government and the people, thereby creating a platform for getting feedback for effective policy formulation through civic engagement.

The Special Adviser said the people would continue to remain the critical stakeholder and driving force in the state governance system.

Oyintiloye said the ingenious and astute leadership of Governor Gboyega Otetola had brought about a tremendous development in all the sectors of the state economy, adding that the current administration would not relent in its quest to make life better for all.

He, however, urged all and sundry to continue giving their support to the people-centred administration of Oyetola in the state for it to continue to meet their needs.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Gabriel Obidokun, commended the state government on its various developmental projects across the state and unique approach to governance through engagement with the people.

Obidokun, who also commended the Civic engagement centre for its outreach programmes to all social stratas in the state, pledged the association’s support to the governor.