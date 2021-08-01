Participants at a three-day workshop to equip planning, research and statistics officers in Osun State have said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s zeal for equitable social investment programmes is impacting many lives, especially the vulnerable in the state.

According to them, his determination at ensuring effective and equitable spread of social investment programmes across the state is commendable.

At the workshop organized by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget in collaboration with the “Save The Children” initiative of the federal government in Osogbo, the participants said the training was vital for the development of the state’s M&E framework which will impact social protection programmes.

The participants who were drawn from all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government including tertiary institutions and local government areas said the Oyetola administration had shown an uncommon zeal and passion to positively impact the lives of the most vulnerable residents of the state.

A participant, the director, budget and planning department of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Mr Tunde Oguntomi, described the workshop as highly refreshing, while commending the governor for the opportunity to contribute to the development of the state.

He said the various social protection programmes of the state would no doubt succeed and get to the right residents because the state had laid a solid foundation for success through the workshop which has kick-started the development of a robust M&E framework for the state.

Another participant, the director, planning research and statistics at the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Mr Adedayo Ogundele, said Osun State is no doubt on the right pedestal in the discharge of social protection programmes for the masses because planning officers are now equip with skills for effective and efficient use of resources.