Oyinlomo Quadri continued her dominance of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Opens by overwhelming Marylove Edwards 6-1, 6-0 to retain the women’s single title third time and for keeps at the final of the 43rd edition of the championship decided at the package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja over the weekend.

The uprising tennis sensational, Oyinlomo Quadri, who pocketed the N1m (one million naira) women’s singles star prize, also paired with Asogba Toyin to lift the women’s doubles title after a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of the duo of Salami Khadijat and Adeusi Jesutoyosi to make a double victory.

In the men’s single, Imeh Joseph maintained his dominance of the event as he overcame early scare to beat hard fighting Oparaoji Uche, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 to emerge champion and retain the title he also won last year, thus winning it back-to-back.

The men’s doubles title went to the duo of Adehi Oche and Musa Mohammed who forced the pair of Abamu Mattew and Michael Chima to retire at 5-0 in the first set.

In the wheelchair category, Alex Adewale eased past Wasiu Yusuf 6-3 7-5 to win the men’s singles title while Nwaozuzu Chituru came from a set down to dispatch Khafayat Omisore, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Declaring the championship closed, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, charged Nigerian youths to shun violence and make good use of the opportunities being provided by the apex bank to get themselves actively engaged in useful ventures including sporting activities especially tennis that has the CBN Junior, Senior and wheelchair categories annually.

He promised continuous sponsorship of the annual championship and assured that the 43rd edition will not be the end.