The Oyo State government has raised the alarm over activities of kidnappers, saying they now perpetrate their criminal act by wearing school uniforms to abduct school children, particularly in Ibadan, the state capital.

The state government who alerted the stakeholders in the education sector on the new methods being used by kidnappers to lure school children admonished parents to sensitise and warn their children and wards to be security conscious by rejecting free rides from strangers.

The government in a circular letter, Ref No: EDU 215 T18/166, from the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Oyo state ministry of Education, Science and Technology and dated 27 October, 2021 addressed to the state chairmen of TESCOM, SUBEB, Executive Secretary (BOTAVED), zonal and local inspectors of education, all principals and head teachers of public and private schools, all private school owners and parents in the state.

The circular urged them to be security conscious.

The circular was signed by the permanent secretary, Mrs. A. B. Atere, titled “Need to be security conscious and reject free rides offered by strangers” noted that the warning became necessary following a security report on the new method adopted by kidnappers, wearing school uniforms similar to that of the children in their vehicle(s) and they would offer to help unsuspecting school children to their school(s).

It further stated that once the innocent children enter the vehicle(s) of the kidnappers, they zoom off to unknown destination(s).