Oyo State government has called on all residents of the state to remain calm over the reported cases of the Lassa fever in Iwajowa local government area of the state.

The commissioner for Health, Dr. Bode Ladipo, who allayed the fears of residents noted that the state government was doing everything possible to curtail further spread of the virus.

He added that in response to the development, the government had already set up surveillance systems across local governments in the state to abate further transmission of the illness.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has repositioned doses of antiviral agents for treatment of the reported cases, adding that personal protective devices had been provided for health care providers at Iwere Ile and Iganna.

He enjoined the general public to refer similar cases to nearest government hospitals for free and quality care.

“The attention of the ministry was drawn to reported cases of deaths at Iwajowa local government area of Oyo State on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022. The deaths were said to have been associated with fever, gastrointestinal symptoms and some neck swelling.

“This warranted a high-level investigating team led by the commissioner for Health to visit the LGA on Thursday, 13th January, 2022 to assess the situation and provide necessary support to abate any further transmission of the illness.’’

