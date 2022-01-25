Oyo State government has approved a consolidated salary scale for heads of local government across the state.

The consolidated salary will allow the local government functionaries to receive the same salary in their respective status as HLAs as pension after retirement.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, flanked by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Bunmi , and the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government Service Commission, Mr Akin Akinfunmilayo, disclosed this at a special meeting held by with Heads of Local Government Administration and Directors of Education and Social Services in Ibadan yesterday.

Akinfunmilayo said the gesture of the present administration was unprecedented as no government before the Makinde-led administration had ever done such for the local government workers.

“The Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs) are now on a consolidated salary scale as approved recently by the governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, this means that after retirement, the individual HLA will continue to collect the same salary he or she collected last when in active service.

“It is unprecedented, it has never happened in the history of local government service in Oyo State, all we have benefitted from this administration apart from the consolidated salary are unprecedented, look at the new Local Government Service Commission’s building that will soon be completed, we have been tenants in another building that belong to another ministry for over forty years, he has done so many other things which time may not allow us to be reeling out here, but we have to show our appreciation.”

