Oyo State government has approved the award of the contract for the construction of the 110km Ibadan Circular Road to a new concessionaire named Messrs SEL-Vydra Consortium, at a whooping cost of N138.2 billion.

The project, which was to be executed on a Build, Operate and Transfer concession arrangement, was also classified as a User-Pays toll road.

The new contract followed the expiration of the earlier contract for the construction of the 32 km stretch granted to Messrs ENL Consortium by the immediate past government in the state.

The Makinde administration had, however, approved a joint evaluation of the work done by ENL on the segment awarded to it in 2017.

The immediate past government had awarded the 32-kilometre portion of the road to ENL at the cost of N67 billion.

The portion awarded to ENL at the cost of N67bn represents only a third of the entire 110km stretch of the all-important road now awarded at the cost of N138.2bn.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa confirmed that the award of the contract was one of the last assignments undertaken by the State Executive Council, which was dissolved shortly after its meeting of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Other contracts awarded by the Council include the 34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road; Isaba-Ogundoyin road, Eruwa; BCJ/Railway Crossing/NIHORT Road and the Kolapo Ishola GRA roads.