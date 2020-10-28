BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State government has approved N9.3 billion for the procurement of one hundred and six mass transit buses to enhance intra city mobility and complement its fleet of buses from the pacesetter transport service.

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Mr. Seun Fakorede who disclosed this in a press briefing on Wednesday said the approval was part of the resolutions reached at the 29th State Executive Council Meeting held in Ibadan.

He explained that the rapid transit system would be involved in interstate services, assist in mobility of agricultural produce and positively impact on the state economy.

Also, the commissioner for budget and economic planning, Barrister Niyi Farinto hinted that council had granted approval for the rehabilitation and construction of two link roads around Akobo, with one beside NNPC mega station and the other at general gas, to relieve traffic tension in the axis.